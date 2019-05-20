Don’t miss Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard guest bartend at the first Brews & O’s event June 10th. Get your tickets today!
Preakness: Record betting handle and third world bathrooms

Third world women's bathroom conditions notwithstanding, Pimlico Race Course tried to put its best foot forward on Preakness Saturday. Thanks to Childs Walker's reporting, I noticed the total betting handle was just a tick under $100 million (“War of Will wins 144th Preakness two weeks after treacherous run at Kentucky Derby,” May 18).

Given the track's typical 18 percent takeout, that's a fast $18 million (“Think Laurel is a better investment than Pimlico? Think again,” May 20).

Attention, Stronach Group: I would think $18 million buys you a ton of plumbing services.

John D. Schulz, Cockeysville, Maryland

