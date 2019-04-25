There is no courage in Baltimore County raising taxes

OK, enough with the courage of Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. (“Show some courage, Baltimore County Council: raise taxes,” Apr. 2) and the support of Baltimore Sun readers in his proposal of a budget with tax increases.

I have expressed my opposition to the county executive on his proposed tax increase. Every year Baltimore County receives revenue in an amount greater than the previous year. It is not lost on me that the county executive chose to raise the piggyback tax on state income, or even the more obscure tax on cell phones and cable bills. These proposed taxes are less visible to a Baltimore County resident than, say, a property tax rate increase.

My wife and I are senior citizens, living on a fixed income. Each one of the proposed taxes hit us directly. We have income, two cell phones and cable.

There’s no courage in raising taxes. There’s courage in finding ways to do more with less. I’m sure you have heard this argument before. If my fellow citizens of Baltimore County want to pay more in county taxes, please do so. I don’t.

Robert J.Stryjewski, Baltimore County