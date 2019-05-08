Bubala asked an honest question and didn't need to apologize

How sad and deplorable that we live in a nation led by a mentally deranged demagogue who can get away with anything even remotely racist (although the Virginia incident and his comments were not at all remote), as well as pay off women he sexually exploited with absolutely no consequences, and yet live in a city where a woman proven to be a kind, mature, intelligent, professional journalist and TV anchorwoman is unfairly accused, judged and finally persecuted in the form of termination from her job for asking an honest question (“WJZ says anchorwoman Mary Bubala is out in wake of her question about race, gender of recent Baltimore mayors,” May 7).

It was a question, not a slur. It was an "I wonder" inquiry as probably hundreds and thousands of people could easily ask in taking a close look at the dismal, demoralizing lack of leadership in Baltimore City. This isn't a black, white, male or female issue. It is a fact that these unethical, immoral and criminal former "mayors" happened to be women, and indeed of African American heritage. This is not a "slur" by any stretch of the term. It is a fact.

Perhaps, people like WZJ General Manager Audra Swain and Baltimore Association of Black Journalists immediate past president Nicki Mayo need to stop searching for discrimination and instead consider with integrity the honest questions from the public, including that of Mary Bubala. I'm sorry to read that she apologized, and more sorry to hear that WJZ dismissed her apology. How pathetic.

Having been a faithful follower of WJZ news for more than 40 years, I will no longer turn to this station for news about anything due to this sad and despicable situation!

Cynthia Linthicum, Lutherville/Timonium