Kelly family medical system board positions benefited the family business

The Sun article that reported former Sen. Francis X. Kelly Jr. and sons were taking "voluntary leave " from the boards of University of Maryland Medical System and affiliated institutions is a whitewash, (“Former state Sen. Kelly, sons take leaves of absence from hospital boards amid UMMS controversy,” Apr. 2).

Finally, the healthcare system is not able to hide the corruption inside it. The Kellys presided over a system of sham peer reviews and rubber stampings on decisions, just to keep the cash cow on their side. The heart of the problem in health care is the secrecy of decisions and policies of cover up that are protected by law.

Hospitals have great lawyers to write up policies that look good on paper but fail to truly protect patients’ rights. State legislators need to revisit hospital confidentiality laws and allow independent oversight authorities to have access to all board of directors’ decisions. For every one director caught in self benefiting, there are 10 or more who are uncovered yet. For hospital administrators to hand pick their board of directors was and continues to be a recipe for health care corruption. The public has no protection from hospital mistakes except for enlightened and caring legislators.

It's time to fix the system. The public needs truly independent oversight over boards at every hospital system

Dr. Bash Pharoan