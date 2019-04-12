Congress is spending too much money on immigrant detention

The continued out-of-control spending and lack of accountability for immigrant detention must come to an end (“Immigration: Hard line policies to get harder,” Apr. 9). There are overcrowded immigration courts, poorly managed detention facilities and many cases of violence and dehumanization at the border as a result of this problem. ICE is now detaining more than 50,000 people and immigration policy has become increasingly controversial throughout the country.

I am a college student studying at an HBCU. Just last month, I left Baltimore, and joined 500 young adults in Washington, D.C., to ask Congress to reject increased funding for detention. I insisted that my members of Congress instead invest in alternatives to detention and expanded accountability within immigration enforcement. The United States is pouring $25 billion a year into this growing issue. Beyond my critique on the excessive funding for immigration enforcement, I have asked myself how I would want to be treated if I was fleeing from a hostile environment or leaving my home country to find economic stability in the United States.

To advocate against injustice at the border on behalf of the immigrants trying to build a better life for their families in the United States, I urged Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen to help fight the dehumanization of immigrants coming to our country. It’s time for Congress to rein in spending for detention, deportation and border militarization. It’s time for the U. S. government to change its attitude on immigration.

Kirk Henderson, Baltimore