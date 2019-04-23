Put aside derogatory words by downtown security guard and ask why kids are committing crimes

May we put aside for a moment the word choice of the security guard who relayed news of a disturbing incident to the downtown community and allow ourselves to grasp the bigger picture (“Black kids as scavengers and predators?” Apr. 19)? This city has a huge, gaping wound — our vulnerable young people are committing crimes against unsuspecting victims on the streets of downtown. We’re used to seeing this kind of behavior among teens and young adults, but now it seems adolescents (and students barely out of the fifth grade) are increasingly engaging in criminal conduct that could land them in juvenile detention, the hospital or the morgue.

The fact that so many of our youth, who should represent hope for this bruised city, are feeling they have no future more promising than one involving street crime is cause for collective shame. May we have that conversation? Our young people need us to create a world of opportunities that are far more numerous and attractive than crime. We will never succeed in enlisting the massive effort this will require until we open our eyes, agree to speak frankly about the problem and resolve to fix it.

Mary King, Baltimore

The writer is a mental health therapist.