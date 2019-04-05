Citizens have plenty of concerns for acting Mayor Young

How reassuring it is that acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young will focus on responding to citizens’ concerns and eschew any interest in being mayor of Baltimore City. (“'Stabilizing force': With Baltimore Mayor Pugh on leave, acting mayor 'Jack' Young seeks to reassure residents,” Apr. 3)

We do have lots of concerns: the police department, blight in many areas of the city, potholes, attracting business and employers, public transportation, education, synchronizing traffic signals, etc. The full list of concerns is long.

The post-Pugh jockeying of aspiring mayors pales in comparison to an acting mayor who wants to make improvements happen in the city, and now. If the acting mayor focuses on citizens’ concerns, the politics will take care of itself. Long-term residents have seen this happen before.

Even The Sun would be well advised to focus on reporting the accomplishment, or lack thereof, of small, nitty-gritty projects that are important to the citizens of Baltimore. It’s not all about politics.

Francis J. Gorman , Baltimore