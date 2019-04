Monday's edition of The Sun got my day off to such a good start with just the first three pages — a beautiful picture of visitors enjoying spring in our great city on the front page, recognition of the great work of the Creative Alliance (“Budding artists take a crack at Ukrainian egg dyeing,” Apr. 7) on the second, and a nice write up of one of the quintessential Baltimore attractions, the Farmers' Market, on the third.

John Walther, Joppa