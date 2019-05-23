Baltimore County school board found its moral compass with new superintendent pick

Well, well, well. The BCPS board of education has finally figured out that employees who violate protocol will have a consequence, just like former Mayor Catherine Pugh in Baltimore City (“Balt. Co. superintendent: Promising choice, horrible process,” May 22).

Interim Superintendent Verletta White violated the rules and regulations regarding reporting of outside consulting work and, yes, she must accept the consequences of her actions.

The reality is school achievement has not increased under her watch anyway. Thank you, BCPS, for recognizing that you would have violated an educational moral compass by hiring Ms White as the new superintendent. We have witnessed plenty of that in Baltimore City.

Martha Lappe, Baltimore