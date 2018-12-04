Rev. Jamal Bryant: 'My heart is forever Baltimore'

My greatest point of pride is the contribution that Empowerment Temple has made toward educating the young people of our city. As a young man who was kicked out of my high school and had to earn my GED in order to matriculate to Morehouse College and Duke University, I know all too well the value of a quality education and how easily one can get off track without structure, guidance and support. The Empowerment Academy, which we started in 2003, is a school dedicated to building character while meeting the academic and cultural needs for students of the 21st century. Much like Empowerment Temple, it was born as a labor of love and is rooted in the belief that we needed an innovative approach to reach and stretch individuals to their fullest potential. It has been an incredible blessing to watch the school develop students, parents and educators who take the challenge of academic success and good citizenry equally important. It is my belief that we are nurturing and developing future doctors, lawyers, scientists, educators and community leaders at Empowerment Academy, and that is a legacy that I will always cherish.