Md. school rating system useless 'pseudoscience'

The recently implemented “star rating system” for public schools in Maryland is under attack for being too easy. Multiple factors determine a school’s rating, but so far most of the state’s schools (60 percent) are doing well — earning at least four stars or better on a five-star scale. Some have questioned why most schools rate this high and have pressured the state Board of Education to change the weightings of various factors in order to lower the average school rating. A better question not being asked is: What actionable insights about education in our schools do these ratings provide?

The star rating system is a furtherance of the pseudoscientific approach to education that has become so prevalent in the operation and management of public schools. Massive amounts of data on educational outcomes are collected, processed, analyzed, charted and reported, but no causal processes are identified nor predictive models constructed on which to base effective educational interventions. All this busy work is done in the name of “accountability,” but the system is designed to ensure that no one will be held accountable because no fundamental changes in educational practices will take place. Instead numbers will be manipulated, weighting factors debated, and the sheer volume of data dumped on teachers and parents will bury any meaningful insights that might be obtained.

For many years now, Maryland public school websites have made available massive data-dumps on all manner of school metrics. For example, currently there are links to 175 school and program profiles on the website for the Baltimore City Public Schools (www.baltimorecityschools.org/schools). Each school profile has a link to its state report card, with its star rating, and links to the school’s data profile, budget, parent survey, school performance plan, and effectiveness review. These documents are filled with colorful tables and charts showing data on teacher qualifications, enrollments, student demographics, suspensions, climate surveys, PARCC assessment results, learning goals, strategies, results indicators and so on. However, I cannot find any explanation of how all this data would fit into a valid predictive model for improving education outcomes.

Instead I find precise numbers with vague annotations. For example, the school performance plan for the four-star school Abbottson Elementary includes the goal to increase literacy proficiency, as measured by the PARCC assessment, from 10 percent of students in 2017-18 to 25 percent of students in 2018-19. There are three “evidence-based” strategies listed for achieving this goal — collaborative planning, strategic academic interventions, and ongoing analysis of Common Core Standards at grade level and across grade levels.

Multiply these kinds of suspect statistics, plus trendy jargon for each goal, by four goals per performance plan, by 175 plans and it’s easy to see why public education is in peril. The star rating system adds more obfuscation and busy work, while failing to address root causes of educational failures. This approach epitomizes pseudoscience, in that it promotes a false narrative camouflaged with meaningless jargon, data and statistics to give an appearance of scientific validity. The falsehood is that measuring learning outcomes, articulating quantifiable goals and demanding “accountability” results in better educational outcomes.

Matthew Hornbeck, principal of Hampstead Hill Academy, one of the top performing schools in the city and state talks about receiving Maryland's five-star rating for education. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Matthew Hornbeck, principal of Hampstead Hill Academy, one of the top performing schools in the city and state talks about receiving Maryland's five-star rating for education. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

The reality is that learning is a causal process. The actions that students, teachers, administrators and parents take are what matters. Acquiring any knowledge or skill set requires that the students and teachers engage with the material, reflect, study, and practice. The pseudoscientific belief that collecting reams of data on teacher and student performances causes learning is akin to believing that measuring the temperature every day will change the weather.

If I had to design a system to exacerbate the already existing inequalities in our state, the star rating system would be it. If it becomes entrenched, soon property values will be linked to the number of stars given to the local school and immense political pressure will be applied to manipulate the weighting factors and ratings to favor some localities over others. The current pressure to alter the ratings is only the beginning.

Rating and ranking schools is misdirection and done for political show. The politicians do not want to know the real reasons that some schools fail to educate because the fixes would be costly and politically painful. Educational inequalities reflect the structural inequalities in our political and economic systems that have been codified into law. The mindless collecting and processing of data keeps everyone busy — and from having to face this truth.

Joseph Ganem (ganem@loyola.edu) is professor of physics at Loyola University Maryland and author of “The Robot Factory: Pseudoscience in Education and Its Threat to American Democracy” (RobotFactoryBook.com).