Reform U.S. nuclear weapons policy before it's too late

The way our federal income taxes are spent reflects the priorities of our elected officials. This tax season, those officials saw fit to spent $61.5 billion on nuclear weapons ($1.4 billion from Maryland alone). The money was used to further an effort to revamp the country’s nuclear weapons complex but not to make necessary environmental and safety improvements.

Some of the upgrades made to our nuclear program in the past few years look like plans for a “first strike” according to some observers, and experts fear our actions might be destabilizing. Of course, our buildup is being mirrored by Russia, which has responded to what it sees as threats, thus causing a new arms race.

The winners are the arms manufacturers, in this country: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, General Dynamics and Raytheon. What do we get? Protection from being attacked by nuclear weapons? Certainly not in Baltimore, which contributed $105 million to the 2018 nuclear weapons complex tax. Here, in the shadow of Washington, we can be sure of one thing: We will be close to ground zero for whatever response Moscow is able to deliver if we launch a nuclear weapon. And even if there are no deliberate launches by either side, we still have to worry: There have been dozens of accidents involving nuclear weapons or missiles and false alarms that have left minutes to figure out what to do. A Norwegian weather satellite, a training tape left in place by mistake and a broken computer chip have all been interpreted — initially — as incoming missiles. And last year in Hawaii, a set of errors led to a cellphone alert of an imminent missile attack that took 30 terrifying minutes to correct.

The U.S. has 6,550 nuclear weapons. Yet, we are threatened by North Korea, which is believed to have fewer than 60. The fact is, with nine nuclear nations possessing more than 14,000 combined nuclear weapons, we cannot make the world safe from nuclear war, nuclear winter leading to mass starvation or the end of civilization as we know it. Not by having a launch-on-warning strategy; not by our declared willingness to use nuclear weapons first if a conventional war is not going well; not by tearing up treaties like the INF Treaty, which has kept short and medium range missiles out of Europe for three decades; not by arming our submarines with “small” — near Hiroshima-sized — nuclear warheads, creating the illusion in some delusional leaders that these weapons are OK to use; and not by Vice President Mike Pence declaring with regard to Venezuela that “all options are on the table.”

On Hiroshima Day last year, Baltimore became the first major city to endorse the Back from the Brink campaign’s five steps to reform our nuclear policy: