Wheelabrator: Lobbyists skew facts on Baltimore's waste management

The discourse surrounding one of Baltimore’s significant public policy issues — the responsible management of the city’s everyday residential and business waste — has been unduly influenced by lobbyists whose agenda is at odds with the positions of the global scientific community. Facts have fallen victim to fiction in this debate, leaving many Baltimoreans misinformed and, more importantly, at risk of bearing considerable financial, environmental and public health burdens stemming from misguided legislative action.

In order to set the record straight on Baltimore’s waste management challenges, it is essential to acknowledge five indisputable facts:

A state renewable energy program is sending millions of dollars of ratepayer subsidies to Baltimore's biggest polluter, the Wheelabrator incinerator.

Fact 1: There are three primary ways to manage solid waste: recycling, landfilling and conversion to clean, renewable energy. Everyone agrees recycling is a priority, and Wheelabrator Baltimore is actively engaged in increasing recycling efforts at the community level through its “We Can Bmore” program.

Fact 2: Baltimore City produced more than 1.6 million tons of waste in 2017, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment. Of that, less than 19 percent was recycled, leaving more than 1.2 million tons of waste to be either converted into renewable energy or landfilled.

Fact 3: The global scientific community agrees that converting waste to energy is environmentally preferable to landfilling. The waste-to-energy process safely produces renewable electricity to power homes and businesses. In Baltimore, it also generates clean steam used by more than 250 local businesses for heat and hot water and reduces solid waste volumes by 90 percent.

Fact 4: Municipal solid waste landfills are a major source of methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Fact 5: Wheelabrator Baltimore undergoes some 800 continuous monitoring checks each day to ensure it complies with strict emissions limits established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment. Experts at these agencies use evidence-based science to identify and enforce emissions standards that aggressively protect public health and the environment, and Wheelabrator remains in compliance with these stringent standards.

Despite these facts, Baltimore’s elected leaders have passed legislation designed to close Wheelabrator Baltimore, the city’s waste-to-energy facility. The action, based on the unfounded claims of lobbyists who are opposed to waste-to-energy, will cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, increase landfilling and attempt to halt the operations of a proven source of renewable energy.

In an effort to distract elected officials and the public from these realities, the lobbyists who oppose waste-to-energy facilities and support the misguided legislation erroneously characterize Wheelabrator Baltimore as the leading source of asthma in the city. This is a demonstrably false claim.

The truth is that vehicle emissions are by far the greatest cause of the air pollution Baltimoreans breathe and represent considerable respiratory risk to local residents. Even the Environmental Integrity Project’s 2017 report entitled “Asthma and Air Pollution in Baltimore City” — which is often cited by opponents of waste-to-energy — concedes this point.

This essential fact could have been easily established had Baltimore’s City Council called for testimony from independent subject matter experts prior to voting on such consequential legislation. Unfortunately, the law was passed without so much as a word from unbiased scientific experts.

James Alston, who grew up in Westport, is infuriated over the state of his community’s air, calling it “environmental racism.” (Baltimore Sun video) James Alston, who grew up in Westport, is infuriated over the state of his community’s air, calling it “environmental racism.” (Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

Experts also could have demonstrated the inaccuracy of lobbyists’ claims that additional landfilling created by the legislation will be offset by increased recycling. Sadly, the global recycling market is collapsing, leaving much of the waste sorted for recycling to go to landfills. National news outlets such as the New York Times and The Atlantic have done the reporting to clearly demonstrate this unfortunate situation.

A fiscal analysis prepared for the Baltimore City Council indicated the new law, which Wheelabrator is challenging in court, will result in tens of millions of dollars in new costs for city taxpayers to absorb. The legislation will also put more 18-wheelers on city roads to transport waste to landfills, in turn resulting in more of the emissions acknowledged to present the greatest threats to public health and the environment. Exactly which landfills will be used, how far the trucks will have to travel and the communities through which they will transport the waste is yet to be determined.

How Baltimore addresses its waste management challenges has major implications for city residents. Those who live in Baltimore should demand reliable information about this issue from independent subject matter experts.

This is a complex problem that requires a comprehensive response. The world’s foremost experts continue to validate that waste-to-energy is a critical part of a holistic solution. It’s time these highly qualified scientists — and not a group of lobbyists — determine what constitutes a responsible approach to sustainable waste management in Baltimore.

James Connolly (Jconnol1@wtienergy.com) is vice president of environmental, health and safety at Wheelabrator Technologies.