Witcover: Trump saga, chapter 2, to impeach or not

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in counseling her flock to focus on its liberal agenda rather than on impeaching President Trump, at first seemed to argue that Congress can't walk, or talk, and chew gum at the same time.

She said it wasn't worth wasting time pursuing impeachment of this president, when the best course was to push for better health care insurance, steps to combat destructive climate change, and badly needed infrastructure spending across the country.

Now, however, she says impeachment proceedings should await further House committee findings of supportive evidence, and most of her Democratic colleagues appear to agree.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in declining to opine on Trump guilt or innocence of obstruction of justice, merely put Congress on notice to exert its own constitutional power to impeach the president.

Article I, Section 2 stipulates that the House of Representatives has "the sole Power of Impeachment," but it doesn't require it to use that power. Therefore, if the House as a body doesn't decide to do so, that ends the matter.

The newly won House Democratic majority would seem to insure Mr. Trump's indictment, but that's all. Section 3 gives the Senate the power "try all Impeachments," but it specifies that "no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present." With 53 Republicans seated there, the door appears closed to Trump's impeachment right now.

Unlike the Watergate scandal of 1972-74 that forced President Richard Nixon's resignation through the force of incontrovertible evidence on the White House tapes, the clear majority Republicansin the Senate shows no sign of breaking with Mr. Trump in the absence of a similar "smoking gun."

This is more than a case of blindness to MR. Trump's corruption and serial lies. Senate Republicans also know that any endorsement of impeachment might cost them their own re-election in 2020 or a subsequent election.

In any event, the Grand Old Party establishment once led by the likes of Barry Goldwater, John McCain, Howard Baker and Everett Dirksen is now left in lesser hands. Senate newcomer and outsider Mitt Romney of Utah seems disposed to stand up to Trump, but he speaks only for himself after failing to recapture the presidency from Barack Obama in 2012.

There was a time in American politics, going back to the dismal days of the 1950s red scare, when a few honorable Republicans like Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine stood up to the petty GOP tyrant Sen. Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin and brought about his censure with a "Declaration of Conscience."

This time the honor of the Senate is even more at stake. It is the honor of the entire Republican Party at home and abroad. It must remove from its ranks the immoral and corrupt scourge of a president who discredits not only the party but the office and the entire country with his divisive appeals to the lowest human instincts of his supporters.

Impeachment, if Democrats in the House bring it about, may only encourage narrow partisan squabbling about whether Mr. Trump was railroaded by the press, whom he repeatedly calls "the enemy of the people."

Impeachment may never fully erase the stain that this ill-suited and irresponsible Oval Office occupant has inflicted on our highest public office. In the end, a sound defeat in 2020 may be the more instructive public response to the American embarrassment of the Trump presidency.

Jules Witcover is a syndicated columnist and former long-time writer for The Baltimore Sun. His latest book is "The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power" (Smithsonian Books). His email is juleswitcover@comcast.net.