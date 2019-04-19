Lumping Bernie Sanders into 'old, white male' category discounts his Jewishness

From the moment Bernie Sanders declared his presidential candidacy on Feb. 19, the internet has been dense with think pieces cutting down the Vermont senator because he is an “old white male.” The barrage kicked off with CNN’s Chris Cillizza, who published “5 reasons to be skeptical of Bernie Sanders' 2020 bid.” While he mostly questioned Mr. Sanders’ ability to withstand a taxing primary race, his final point — “Does the Democratic Party want a 77-year-old white male as its nominee?” — was the most telling. Imitating a dangerous narrative advanced by the far left, Mr. Cillizza invoked identity politics while omitting any mention of Mr. Sanders’ Jewishness. The trend continued into this month when a Washington Post article celebrated the diversity of some Democratic presidential hopefuls, but separately questioned the viability of “the white male candidates” like Mr. Sanders, Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke.

To cast Mr. Sanders, whose father immigrated to the United States to escape antisemitism in Europe, as just another privileged old white male running for president flagrantly ignores his Jewish identity. Mr. Sanders has cited relatives who perished in the Holocaust as the impetus for his interest in politics. He grew up in a middle-class family, attended Hebrew School and lived on a kibbutz in Israel for several months. Four years ago on the campaign trail Mr. Sanders even said, “I'm very proud of being Jewish. And that's an essential part of who I am as a human being.”

Articles like those cited above are not written in a vacuum. They are merely the symptom of a broader trend, led by prominent intersectional progressives, to cast Jews not only as privileged beneficiaries of a racial hierarchy that oppresses other minorities, but also as complicit in white supremacy itself. Nowhere has this notion been more commonplace than among Women’s March leaders. Just this month, Linda Sarsour stated that “white Jews” were behind efforts to cast Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as anti-Semitic. Last December, after intense backlash over her own anti-Semitic comments, including false accusations that Jews were behind the slave trade, Tamika Mallory conceded that “while white Jews, as white people, uphold white supremacy, all Jews are targeted by it.” Not to be outdone, Sophie Ellman-Golan said: “White Jews, like all white people, uphold white supremacy.”

This weaponization of whiteness scrubs Jews of their identity, contradicts history and is antithetical to liberal values.