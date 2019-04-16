Julian Assange is a hero

In 2011, I was invited to speak at a Rally for Information Freedom in New York City. I was invited by Barrett Brown, who was later sentenced to 63 months in prison for aiding hackers and obstructing authorities (he had faced up to 105 years); the media dubbed him “spokesman” for the hacker collective Anonymous. I spoke in defense of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who helped disseminate secret tapes of atrocities committed by U.S. forces in the Middle East.

The Lord of Flies nestled within America’s intelligence establishment decided Mr. Assange must pay. He fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London for sanctuary. Seven years later, he was arrested by British police.

A real-life Robin Hood, a Neo from “The Matrix,” Mr. Assange follows the path of Geronimo and H. Rap Brown. He fights for us by revealing in black and white U.S. complicity in the torture and murder of innocents. Saving Mr. Assange is a battle everyone who loves freedom must join.

I have felt for years that the last defenders of our freedom would be the cyber-anarchists. We are not at freedom’s end yet, but cameras capture the average Briton 300 times daily. The Lord of Flies even wishes to invade our minds, to determine when we are lying to him.

There is hope. Mathematical results with practical significance may enable us at least to transmit encrypted messages in such a way that only the intended recipients can decrypt them. This comes from the fact that it seems to be time-consuming to factor the product of two large prime numbers. For this reason, the Lord of Flies seeks to limit in essence the size of the prime numbers one can use for encryption — or provide a key to the back door for the government.

Punishing Mr. Assange is part of this effort to control us, Oceania-style. President Barack Obama’s attorney general said that he wanted to “hold people accountable” — meaning Mr. Assange. Right-wing politicians and pundits have even called for the execution of the people behind WikiLeaks.