Know this, Baltimore: There will be guns and drugs

After a lifetime of trying to combat the violence problem in Baltimore, why is it that seemingly no progress has been made? Say what you will about Mayors Catherine Pugh, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Sheila Dixon, Martin O’Malley, Kurt Schmoke, William Donald Schafer et. al., but the violence problems plaguing Baltimore are not new. We’ve had many well-informed, well-educated and well-intentioned professionals dedicate tremendous energies to solving the violence. Yet nothing has worked.

The truth is, our solutions remain fatally flawed because our base assumptions are off. There will be no progress on the issue of violence in the city until we change two of them.

Base assumption No. 1: There will be guns.

Every solution we hear about to the violence problem includes some iteration of “get the guns off the street.” Unfortunately, this is impossible. The gun buy-back program, as well intentioned as it may be, didn’t put a dent in the availability of guns in the city. The most stringent anti-gun laws in the country are essentially meaningless for those who believe they have no future or nothing to lose. The Gun Trace Task Force — well, let’s just say it didn’t go as intended.

There will always be guns available in the city.

History tells us that every marketplace — be it a free market, the gray market or black market — is unstoppable. Any product or service capable of generating a profit when sold will be sold. This can be penny candy in a store, the act of cleaning car windows on a street corner or trafficking illegal firearms in a back alley. Whether we’re discussing the most prosperous cities on the earth or cities with the widespread, endemic levels of poverty like Baltimore, no amount of “getting the guns off the street” will ever happen. Any iteration of this thought is naive and irresponsible.

Any proposed solution for fixing what ails the city needs to recognize that there will always be guns available to the bad actors. This is not an endorsement of guns, criminals or legal gun owners. It’s an ideologically agnostic idea. When any gun, legal or otherwise, is used in violation of the law, perpetrators must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But we need to accept that eliminating guns isn’t possible. Believing we can do so only hinders any real solutions.

Base assumption No. 2: There will be drugs.

For all of the reasons stated above, we as a city must get comfortable with the uncomfortable idea that there will always be drugs available to our citizens. Every society throughout history includes some number of individuals who choose to alter their reality. This isn’t a hypothesis of convenience, it’s a historical fact.

This doesn’t mean we should ignore the drug problem. We have a growing body of evidence that harm reduction, decriminalization and legalization results in less drug use, less cost to society and less cost to the individual. But for now, we should refocus our efforts from enforcement to intervention. We’ve been fighting the drug war for more than half a century, spent trillions of dollars and laid waste to countless lives. Despite this, victory isn’t just around the bend. As with the gun idea, we need to accept that eliminating drugs isn’t possible. Believing we can do so only hinders any real solutions.

Why are changing these base assumptions important? Because doing so changes the parameters of how our solutions must be considered and constructed. You can’t bring the energy to bear to solve a problem when you (mistakenly) believe there’s an easier, less painful solution readily available. These assumptions are not solutions. But they are important ideas that must be embraced in order to construct tenable solutions.

Accepting that there will always be guns and drugs available means that any solutions must be persuasive enough to disincentivize bad actors from going to the gun in the first place. Accepting that individuals will always have a choice lets us to consider solutions so that they may choose wisely.

These may not be the most pleasant additions to our collective view of the city. But they are realistic, free from partisan entanglements and literally cost nothing to accept. They don’t even need to be articulated once considered. They simply need to be accepted in moving forward.

Dan Reed is a resident of Baltimore City and a registered Libertarian. He can be reached at danthereed@gmail.com.