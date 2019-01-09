Health care, sick leave, taxes and more: An agenda for the 2018 legislative session

Brian Witte / AP

We’ve never been enthusiastic champions of mandatory paid sick leave. Although we wholly endorse the goal, particularly from a public health standpoint, we have been worried about enacting policies that make Maryland less attractive for businesses. That concern is fading somewhat as the effects of similar policies in other states are becoming better understood, and with both the Democratic General Assembly and Republican governor pushing for the policy, the question is not whether Maryland will enact mandatory paid sick leave but what form it will take. Most likely, the Democrats’ bill will be the starting point. The votes for an override appear solid in the House of Delegates, and although Democrats have just a one-vote margin in the Senate, most observers expect them to succeed. But Governor Hogan has pointed to a number of concrete shortcomings or unnecessary complications in the General Assembly’s bill, for example in how it treats part-time workers, what industries are exempted and whether employers are allowed to require workers to explain their absences. Though his approach to the issue reflects his pro-business philosophy, several of Mr. Hogan’s ideas would also be better for workers. We hope they will eventually make it into the law, whether this year or next.