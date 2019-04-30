Let Pugh donations go to schools or (real) books

The donors to Mayor Catherine Pugh made a bad investment and now want their money back (“Baltimore Mayor Pugh’s campaign donors want their money back amid ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal, investigations,” April 30)? A new definition of chutzpah. If I bought a lousy stock which tanks, do I call my broker and ask for a refund? Clearly, the donors were donating to the campaign because they wanted access and influence that is now kaput!

Ms. Pugh shamefully defrauded the citizens and taxpayers of Baltimore, including myself, and more egregious, the children of the Baltimore City Public Schools. The remaining funds should be donated to buy (real) books and support the libraries of the public schools or similar programs to support children's education and health promotion.

Jonathan Zenilman, Baltimore

