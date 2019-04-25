Regarding the Eastpoint Mall incident: Baltimore county youth not angels either

Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell's remarks that Baltimore County is under siege from city youth give me pause (“Eastpoint Mall arrests: Blaming county crime on the city makes the suburbs less safe,” Apr. 23). As a Baltimore City resident, I have been summoned to be available for jury duty about every 18 months since I moved to the city from the county 40 years ago. That is a lot of jury duty calls. My colleagues from Baltimore County have served maybe once or twice in their entire lives.

I have spent many days down in the court house, passing the hours, wondering if my number will be called. And many times it has indeed been called. Then, passing through the gauntlet of jury selection to actually serve on a jury, I have found myself in the box. Sometimes the trials I served on were more than one day. All of the trials, save one, on which I have been selected as a juror have been where the defendants and plaintiffs were from Baltimore County, one or two from other counties. Several were cases of youthful Baltimore County residents coming into the city for a night of raucous fun, only to get themselves in trouble and end up in court.

So, to Mr. Crandell I would say this, yes, the Eastpoint Mall Carnival invited youth, promised fun, and it came, and trouble came with it from Baltimore City. But Baltimore County's youths have been causing trouble in the city for decades. Not that we don't have our own boisterous youth to keep us busy, but Baltimore County's youth is no band of angels, either.

Georgia Corso, Baltimore

