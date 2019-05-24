For many who live in Baltimore, Kurt L. Schmoke may be the closest thing to a genuine hometown hero they have ever elected to public office. A star football player for City College who went on to Yale University, became a Rhodes Scholar and earned his law degree from Harvard Law, the West Baltimore native credits his family, his church and his high school for never allowing him to embrace low expectations. But if he has one regret from his stellar career in public service from lawyer in private practice to Baltimore City State’s Attorney to first elected African American mayor to dean of Howard University Law School and today as president of the University of Baltimore, it’s that he did not make more progress in raising the quality of city schools.

“I had more ‘will’ than ‘wallet,’” says Mr. Schmoke, who served as mayor for three terms, the last person to do so. “I would have tried to devise a more effective plan for improving public education — public-private partnerships, teacher training, expanded pre-K, but it just wasn’t to be.”

Instead, what Mr. Schmoke will be remembered for is steady, thoughtful leadership and a willingness to think outside the box. He successfully brought down Baltimore’s crime-plagued public housing high-rises and replaced them with more human-scale apartments. He looked at the underused properties along the water east of downtown and got the ball rolling on Inner Harbor East, arguably the city’s most important development of the last three decades. One of his chief goals was to raise literacy. “The City That Reads” was the slogan he embraced. His cerebral, focused and steady approach to managing the city would surely be appreciated today. He would be reelected in a heartbeat — if he ever decided to leave academia which seems unlikely.

“Around the city, he was often referred to as “my” mayor as opposed to “our” mayor,” says Angela Gibson, a former aide who has worked for five city mayors but still regards him as Baltimore’s finest. “Mothers and grandmothers looked at him like he was their son. They wanted their children to be more like Kurt.”

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.