Healthy Holly scandal: What we know and what we don't

The Healthy Holly scandal consuming Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has so many strands that it has become difficult to keep track of them all. Here’s a brief primer on the major questions surrounding the children’s books Ms. Pugh wrote and sold, along with the answers The Sun has uncovered and those that are still mysteries.

What are the basics?

In the late 2000s, then-state Sen. Catherine Pugh began developing a children’s book about a character named Healthy Holly designed to teach lessons about exercise and nutrition. She says she was inspired by a conference on childhood obesity.

In 2010 or 2011, she says, she showed a prototype of the first book, “Healthy Holly: Exercising Is Fun,” to officials at the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board she had served since 2001.

Mayor Catherine Pugh holds a press conference about her "Healthy Holly" books. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Mayor Catherine Pugh holds a press conference about her "Healthy Holly" books. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

UMMS agreed to pay her $100,000 for 20,000 copies of the book, to be distributed in the city schools. Over the subsequent several years, UMMS paid her an additional $400,000 for a combined 80,000 copies of the next four books in what was to be a five-book series.

Other entities bought Healthy Holly books as well. Kaiser Permanente confirmed this week that it bought about 20,000 copies of Healthy Holly books from 2015 to 2018. Associated Black Charities disclosed that it raised nearly $90,000 from various entities to purchase books, about $80,000 of which went to Ms. Pugh. And politically active businessman J.P. Grant said this week that he paid $100,000 to Healthy Holly LLC to support the distribution of an unknown number of books.

Since the story initially broke in The Sun last month, Mayor Pugh has stepped down from the UMMS board and taken a leave of absence from her office, which she attributed to her recent hospitalization for pneumonia. Several city and state elected officials have called on her to resign, and her activities are now subject to criminal and ethics investigations.

How much money did Mayor Pugh make?

That’s unclear.

The Sun has confirmed that her Healthy Holly LLC was paid about $800,000 for the books — $500,000 from UMMS, $114,000 from Kaiser, about $80,000 from Associated Black Charities and $100,000 from Mr. Grant. Ms. Pugh said last month that she returned the final $100,000 from UMMS because she had not yet finished writing the fifth Healthy Holly Book.

Shortly after the story broke, Ms. Pugh said her profit from the UMMS deal was $100,000, or $1 per copy, with the rest of the $5 she charged for each going to printing and shipping costs, layout, design, etc.

However, the printer for the first three sets of books said the printing and shipping costs amounted to about $43,000 total, or less than 75 cents per copy. The illustrator of the books said he worked pro bono on them but that other members of his “team” were paid. How much, he would not say. Publishing experts have told The Sun that $15,000 per book would be a generous estimate for those expenses. That leaves hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted for on the UMMS deal alone. Given her sales to Kaiser, Associated Black Charities and Mr. Grant, those profits could be substantially higher.

Ms. Pugh has declined The Sun’s requests to review her personal and business tax returns, and she has not provided any documentation of her expenses related to the books.

What happened to the books?

City schools officials have confirmed receiving a large batch of the first book sometime in the 2011-2013 period, some of which were distributed to students.

Shipping records show that 18,600 copies of the second book, “Healthy Holly: A Healthy Start for Herbie,” were delivered to a school system loading dock, but what happened to them is unknown. Shipping records show that 19,500 copies of the third book, “Healthy Holly: Fruits Come in Colors Like the Rainbow,” were sent to the school system headquarters, 8,700 of which were found last month in a warehouse.

In a news conference last week, Mayor Pugh disclosed that production of UMMS’ order for the fourth book, “Healthy Holly: Vegetables Are Not Just Green,” had been delayed and that it was just being shipped, though she provided no documentation of when it was ordered, from where or in how many copies.

Ms. Pugh has also not provided any documentation related to the orders paid for by Kaiser, Associated Black Charities or Mr. Grant. Kaiser has distributed an unknown number of the books at health events, and Associated Black Charities officials say they distributed 4,100 of them and gave 5,500 to Ms. Pugh to hand out. Mr. Grant has said he personally received one copy of a Healthy Holly book but does not know how many copies were printed as a result of his $100,000 payment or what happened to them.