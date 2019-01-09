General Assembly 2019: What needs to happen this year and what can wait

The General Assembly reconvened today at noon with lots of fresh faces in both the Senate and House of Delegates. That means lots of energy, enthusiasm and ambition but not necessarily much experience in getting things done in Annapolis. The first year of a new term is rarely the most productive, but the 188 men and women who will be sworn in today will face pressure to act on a host of major issues in education, health care, the environment, public safety and much more. Some are unresolved business from the last four years, and others are new territory even for veteran lawmakers. Realistically, legislators won’t be able to get everything done this year that they and advocates would like.

Some triage is in order. Here’s our take on the issues the General Assembly can and should address this year and the ones that can wait.

Must do

Education: We and many others were disappointed that the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education didn’t complete its work before the General Assembly session (or, for that matter, before the election), but there’s still a lot the governor and legislature can and must do this year to set the stage for the aggressive set of reforms the commission recommends. The so-called Kirwan Commission has identified a series of steps to expand early childhood education and provide more supports to schools serving large numbers of poor students that can be acted on this year, at a price tag of about $300 million. The commission has also provided some detail on the second-year phase-in of its increased support for schools, which would amount to about $750 million. The General Assembly should codify it for the fiscal 2021 budget.

Meanwhile, though, the legislature’s leaders should create a mechanism for members of the assembly to become expert in the details of the Kirwan proposals, which are about far more than sending more money to Maryland’s public schools. They entail a substantial reconception of what and how our kids should learn, particularly in early childhood and high school; increasing the professionalism of the teaching corps; and establishing new standards for students to meet. Kirwan’s success will ultimately rest on developing a groundswell of support among the public and lawmakers, and that process should begin now, even if the commission’s final report won’t come until the fall.

A big piece of that will be to convince the public that the money will be well spent, so it makes sense to heed Gov. Larry Hogan’s call for new education accountability measures. He has advocated for the creation of a state inspector general for education with responsibility for investigating allegations of waste, fraud and abuse and the power to issue subpoenas and hold hearings. We await the details of this year’s proposal, but it could be an important ingredient in building political support for more school funding. Twenty years ago, the late Del. Howard “Pete” Rawlings saw increased accountability and oversight as the key to unlocking more state funds for Baltimore schools. It could be again.

Crime: We weren’t fans of Governor Hogan’s remarks this week about Baltimore’s consent decree with the federal government to reform its police practices. We do not consider it a distraction from the issue of fighting violent crime but rather see it as essential to fostering the public trust with police that leads to good cases, solid prosecutions and convictions for violent offenders. But much of the substance of what he proposed is promising.

We’ve had our best success in reducing violence in Baltimore when local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination, and Mr. Hogan’s plan for a new joint operations center that will house 200 officers, prosecutors and others from a variety of departments is welcome. We also laud his proposal for more transparency around the sentences judges hand down for violent crimes. The judiciary is the most opaque branch of government, and while we acknowledge the complexity of judges’ work, we believe the public deserves some means to evaluate it. The governor is also proposing tougher minimum sentences for repeat offenders who use guns to commit violent crimes. We support the concept, but a lot of strange things happened to similar legislation last year, so we’ll wait to see how the legislative process works out before rendering an opinion on that one.

Meanwhile, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller is backing Mayor Catherine Pugh’s call for funding for a new police training facility at Coppin State University — a good idea that would help the city increase the pace of bringing new officers onto the force and accommodate the additional training of existing officers that will be required under the consent decree.

Johns Hopkins University’s proposal for authorization to create its own sworn police force will be a tougher sell, but we believe it can and should be approved this year. The university tried to advance police legislation last year without first doing the necessary work of consulting with the surrounding communities, and since then, it has worked to correct that error. There’s still more to be done in that regard, particularly in assuring city residents that Hopkins police would be subject to oversight and accountability as strict (if not stricter) than municipal or public university police forces. But the concept — which is commonplace at private universities in other states — is a good one. It would help one of Baltimore’s most important institutions and employers to better protect its students, faculty and staff, and it would free up Baltimore Police Department resources to fight crime in other parts of the city.