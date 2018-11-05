The Sun endorses

Here, for your convenience on one page, is the complete list of The Sun’s endorsements in Tuesday’s election. We’ve gotten a handful of reports of candidates claiming falsely to have our endorsement in the general election. If they’re not on this list, they don’t.

Larry Hogan for governor

We have a great deal of admiration for both Gov. Larry Hogan (The Sun’s 2014 Marylander of the Year) and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous (Marylander of the Year 2013). We also have reservations about each of them. We strongly disagreed with Governor Hogan’s decision to cancel the Red Line light rail project in Baltimore, and we have on a number of other occasions questioned his commitment to the city. As for Mr. Jealous, we have trouble wrapping our minds around the sheer scope and breadth of his agenda — single-payer health care, free college, big raises for teachers and so on — in terms of expense or political plausibility.

In considering the entirety of his record, though, we think Governor Hogan is the right choice. He provides a welcome check and balance to the Democratic General Assembly while showing the ability and inclination to work across party lines on important issues, from criminal justice reform to shoring up Maryland’s health care system. He has established a productive partnership with Mayor Catherine Pugh on fighting Baltimore crime and redeveloping blighted areas of the city, and his work on environmental issues has generally been strong. He has stayed true to his pledge to focus on economic and fiscal issues rather than social hot-buttons, and we share his unqualified commitment to ending the practice of gerrymandering in Maryland.

For Democrats questioning whether they need to use this midterm election to send a message of opposition to President Donald Trump, rest assured that a vote for Hogan is in no way a vote for Mr. Trump. The governor has presented a principled, mature contrast to the bombastic president and has displayed a willingness to stand in public opposition to his party’s leader. Electing Democrats who will criticize Mr. Trump is one thing; electing Republicans who will do so is arguably even more powerful.

Brian Frosh for attorney general

The incumbent Democrat has earned another term for his protection of Maryland consumers and the environment, for his work to establish an organized crime unit in the AG’s office to help local prosecutors with complex, multi-jurisdictional cases, and, yes, his efforts to hold the Trump administration accountable on issues of crucial importance to Marylanders, from clean air to health care to honest governance. He faces a strong challenge from Republican Craig Wolf, but the claim that Mr. Frosh is spending too much time grandstanding against President Trump and not enough fighting Baltimore crime simply does not square with his record.

John A. Olszewski Jr. for Baltimore County executive

Both candidates for Baltimore County executive promise a change in the direction of government in Towson, but Democrat John Olszewski Jr. offers voters with the chance for a real breath of fresh air. The former delegate and young father from Dundalk has a clear understanding of Baltimore County’s problems and opportunities, and he has developed a well thought-out platform of ideas in education, economic development, transportation and more.

The overriding theme of his campaign — a promise to bring more openness, inclusiveness and transparency to Baltimore County government — is one that should resonate with voters who have too often been treated as if they were a nuisance. From small things like pushing the County Council to hold work sessions in the evening to big ones like pursuing public financing for local candidates so they won’t be beholden to developers and other special interests, Mr. Olszewski’s platform has county residents at its heart.

His Republican opponent, Al Redmer Jr., offers a wealth of public and private sector experience, but his plan on issue after issue is to make a plan. He doesn’t come close to his opponent in the level of detail he presents to voters about what he would do in office. Perhaps most crucially, Mr. Redmer sometimes touches on the “us vs. them” rhetoric that too long prevented the city and county from recognizing their interconnectedness and stunted efforts at regional cooperation.

Mr. Olszewski offers voters an ideal combination of optimism about the county’s future and realism about its challenges. He’s the leader Baltimore County needs.

Craig Giangrande in District 3

This Frederick-based swing district is now represented by Democratic Sen. Ron Young, but we seen an opportunity for fresh leadership from Republican businessman Craig Giangrande. The former police officer has pragmatic, pro-business policy ideas and offers a welcome focus on making sure the investments Maryland is poised to make in increased education funding go toward the best practices the Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Education (aka the Kirwan Commission) has established through years of study.

Katherine Klausmeier in District 8

This Perry Hall-area district is Larry Hogan country, but it’s Kathy Klausmeier country, too. The incumbent Democrat is the kind of state senator who shows up at community meetings, school events and the like day after day, year after year, and consequently she has her finger on the pulse of the issues that her constituents care most about, from school safety to prescription drug affordability. Her opponent, Republican Del. Christian Miele is a terrific young leader with a welcome focus on government reform and transparency. But we believe Senator Klausmeier still has a lot to give.

Clarence Lam in District 12