How to watch Maryland's election results

Polls close in Maryland at 8 p.m. (assuming a judge doesn’t keep some open later because of problems in certain precincts, as has been known to happen). And it will probably be hours after that before it’s safe to declare a winner in the high-profile contests.

But there are signs a smart election watcher can look for to see if Democrat Ben Jealous is riding a blue wave or if Gov. Larry Hogan swamps him with a red tide.

Here are a few to watch for:

Early voting should belong to the Democrats

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP/Getty Images Democrats have traditionally beaten Republicans in early voting. Those are the first numbers we'll get tonight. Democrats have traditionally beaten Republicans in early voting. Those are the first numbers we'll get tonight. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP/Getty Images)

Republican leaders in Maryland fought against the establishment of early voting here, and their supporters have been less keen to take advantage of it. Even Anthony G. Brown, the Democrat who lost to Governor Hogan four years ago, came out of early voting with a 27,438 vote lead. Four years earlier, former Gov. Martin O’Malley more than doubled that margin in early voting in his rematch with former Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr.

The week-long voting period plays to Democrats’ organizational strengths here and the ability of labor unions (which typically back Democrats) to get people to the polls. Moreover, Mr. Jealous has said he was investing heavily in a turn-out-the-vote operation; if that’s working, we should see evidence of it in the early vote, which will be the first thing posted after the polls close. The numbers from early voting are way up over the last gubernatorial election, but who has the advantage? If Mr. Jealous is behind after early voting, he’s in trouble.

Is Hogan holding the GOP base?

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Will conservative, rural votes turn out for Governor Hogan despite his efforts to keep his distance from President Trump? Will conservative, rural votes turn out for Governor Hogan despite his efforts to keep his distance from President Trump? (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Governor Hogan has so far seemed to get away with not only keeping his distance from President Donald Trump but even openly defying him at times, something that has doomed many a GOP leader in the last couple of years. He has worked to protect the Affordable Care Act — even when that meant accepting what could easily be construed as a tax increase. He asked the attorney general to sue the Trump EPA over air pollution. He backed gun control measures. Indeed, his list of apostasies to conservatives is long. Yet he faced no primary challenge this year, and polls have suggested that conservatives remain supportive.

But will they turn out and vote for him? The easiest way to tell is by watching the results from rural red counties, places where Republican candidates ought to be able to run up the score. Because they tend to be small, they often report results faster than the big, urbanized counties.

Four years ago, Mr. Hogan racked up a 126,595 vote margin in the rural red counties, double what Mr. Ehrlich managed against Mr. O’Malley in either 2006 or 2010. Here’s Mr. Hogan’s margin of victory in each of those counties four years ago. Look to see whether he’s maintaining or increasing that edge:

Hogan's margin in rural red counties

Allegany: 10,781

Calvert: 13,160

Caroline: 5,213

Cecil: 15,232

Dorchester: 4,024

Garrett: 5,685

Kent: 2,406

Queen Anne's 11,679

Saint Mary's: 15,472

Somerset: 2,353

Talbot: 6,196

Washington: 18,808

Wicomico: 7,836

Worcester: 7,750

The red firewall

BSMG If Governor Hogan didn't already live in Anne Arundel County, he would need to make it a second home — it's that crucial to his state-wide prosepcts. If Governor Hogan didn't already live in Anne Arundel County, he would need to make it a second home — it's that crucial to his state-wide prosepcts. (BSMG)

If Democrats have the Big Three in their corner (deep blue Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City), Republicans in Maryland have the Medium Four: Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick and Harford counties. They typically go Republican in presidential and gubernatorial elections, and they’re of sufficient size to move the needle in a state-wide race. Mr. Hogan did really well in them last time, nearly doubling Mr. Ehrlich’s margin of victory in them from four and eight years before.

However, Anne Arundel and Frederick in particular have highly competitive races for county executive and other offices that should help drive turnout among Democrats. Rapid growth spilling over from the Washington suburbs has changed Frederick somewhat, and Anne Arundel is precisely the kind of suburban jurisdiction where support for President Trump nationally has faded, particularly among women.

It’s not that Mr. Jealous has a realistic shot of winning any of these counties, but the margin matters. Mr. Hogan won them with nearly 72 percent of the vote, compared to Mr. Ehrlich’s 61 percent four years earlier. If Mr. Hogan only did that well, Mr. Brown would be governor today.

The swing counties

Ovetta Wiggins / The Washington Post Ben Jealous pulled out the big guns to go after votes in Baltimore County: comedian Dave Chappelle and activist Rosario Dawson. Ben Jealous pulled out the big guns to go after votes in Baltimore County: comedian Dave Chappelle and activist Rosario Dawson. (Ovetta Wiggins / The Washington Post)

Only three of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions regularly switch sides in gubernatorial elections, and these bellwethers can generally give you a sense of where things are going. Charles County used to be part of reliably Republican Southern Maryland, but in recent years it has begun to switch its orientation to the Democratic Washington suburbs. Mr. Brown eked out a 2,333-vote margin of victory there four years ago, a far cry from Mr. O’Malley’s 11,287-vote margin four years before that. If Mr. Hogan wins Charles or holds the margin close, he’s in good shape.

Howard County has gone with the winner in every gubernatorial election since 1998, the longest such streak in the state. Choose Civility-land is also ground zero for the kind of educated, suburban voters who are turned off by Mr. Trump and may wish to send him a message — which could be bad for Mr. Hogan, his best efforts to distance himself from the president notwithstanding. A win here would be very good news for Mr. Jealous.