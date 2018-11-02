Still not sure whether to vote for Hogan or Jealous? Here's where they stand on the issues.

On Tuesday, voters will go to the polls to decide whether Republican Gov. Larry Hogan gets another term or whether Democrat Ben Jealous will move into Government House for the next four years. Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders have already cast their ballots during early voting, but we’ll bet some of you have yet to make up your minds about which gubernatorial candidate to support. The Sun’s editorial board endorsed Governor Hogan for re-election, but that doesn’t mean we agree with him on every issue. Mr. Jealous is, in our opinion, stronger in his approach to some important problems facing the state, Mr. Hogan is better on others, and on some, it’s a tough call.

Before we made our decision, we interviewed both candidates at length and asked them a common set of questions so we could compare their answers side-by-side. Here are the highlights of the questions we asked, how they both answered and our take on whose ideas are better.

Education

What we asked: Please discuss your views on the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations. Are there any elements that you disagree with, or ones you believe are a higher priority? What is your commitment to funding the implementation of the recommendations, and how will Maryland pay for it? Are you confident this round of reforms will improve academic outcomes?

What Hogan said: Governor Hogan demurred on the specifics of the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education (the Kirwan Commission’s formal name) on the grounds that they have not been finalized. But he expressed a general willingness to increase education funding and emphasized his record in funding education and steps he has already taken in concert with the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly to begin setting aside money for that purpose.

What Jealous said: Mr. Jealous reiterated his pledge to pay for universal, high-quality pre-K by legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use. He emphasized the need to make sure schools in every jurisdiction of the state benefit from Kirwan, and he criticized Maryland’s leaders for allowing a backlog of deferred maintenance to build up in the schools. He has the endorsement of the Maryland State Education Association and has promised a large raise for teachers.

Our take: This is a tough call. Neither one really answered the question of how they would pay for Kirwan, which could run into the billions of dollars per year. Mr. Hogan has sometimes in the past needed to be dragged by Democrats into providing extra funds for Baltimore’s schools, but he’s draggable. Mr. Jealous doesn’t need to be dragged. A crucial measure of Kirwan’s success will be whether it comes with stronger accountability measures to ensure that school districts spend the extra funds in the ways the commission found to be most beneficial. We think Mr. Hogan would be more likely to ensure that. For that reason, we give Mr. Hogan the edge on this issue.

Public transportation

What we asked: We disagreed strongly with Governor Hogan’s decision to kill the Red Line, but we also do not believe it is realistic for candidates to promise that it can be resurrected. BaltimoreLink appears to have been at most a modest improvement in the regional transit system. What realistic next steps can you take to improve Baltimoreans’ ability to access jobs and opportunities, and how will Maryland pay for those investments?

What Jealous said: He isn’t giving up on the Red Line, saying he would re-start what would likely be a decade-long process to get back in line for federal funding. In the meantime, he wants investments in bus rapid transit, improvements in the regular bus system’s routes and reliability, and better on-demand services for those who rely on the MTA’s mobility services.

What Hogan said: He lauded BaltimoreLink as the biggest improvement in the bus system in 30 years and said he would be willing to look at expansions of the system (including light rail) if it made sense. But mainly, he touted his administration’s investments in highways.

Our take: Mr. Jealous wins this one, hands down. Governor Hogan’s transportation policy is straight out of the 1950s.

Health care

What we asked: Maryland had good news recently with the reduction in premiums for health insurance on the individual market, but that solution may not be permanent and only affects one part of the health care landscape. What are the next steps Maryland should take to make heath care more accessible and affordable?

What Hogan said: The governor emphasized his administration’s success in working with Maryland’s health care stakeholders to renew and expand the state’s Medicare waiver with the federal government (and to get the Trump administration to sign off on it), and his work with the legislature on a reinsurance program that led to lower rates on Maryland’s Obamacare exchange. He said he’s open to efforts to rein in prescription drug costs.

What Jealous said: The Democrat would establish a two-year study process to move Maryland toward a single-payer, Medicare for all system. He supports a new regulatory body for prescription drugs, re-importation of drugs from Canada and other measures to reduce their prices.

Our take: Hogan wins this one. His track record shows his commitment to expanding health care access and a pragmatic approach to improving quality while lowering costs. Mr. Jealous may be better on prescription drugs, but his quest for singe-payer is Quixotic. It would require a massive upending of Maryland’s health care system and economy and would require approvals by the federal government that are extraordinarily unlikely.

Opioids