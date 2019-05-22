Here are the bills Gov. Hogan still might veto — and why he should sign them instead

Gov. Larry Hogan has until Saturday to decide whether to veto any of the remaining bills on his desk, and he’s got a few big ones left to consider. So far this year, he’s made some regrettable vetoes that the legislature was still in session to override — allowing school systems to set their own calendars and tightening protections on oyster sanctuaries, for example. And he has allowed to become law without his signature arguably the most important bill of the year: funding for the first two years of Kirwan Commission education reforms. But the remaining big issues before him leave Governor Hogan plenty of opportunities to demonstrate his values and leadership. Here are some of the highlights of the bills Mr. Hogan might still veto, and the message he could send about himself by signing them instead.

A reality-based leader

Unlike many members of the Republican Party, Governor Hogan has been unequivocal about his acceptance of the science showing the threats posed by climate change and the need for humans to alter their behavior to mitigate its worst effects. He criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accords, joined the bipartisan U.S. Climate Alliance, directed Attorney General Brian E. Frosh to sue the federal government over the EPA’s failure to enforce clean air standards on power plants, and penned a joint Washington Post op-ed with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on the need for states to lead the way in addressing climate change.

Now’s his chance to do something about it. The Clean Energy Jobs Act would increase Maryland’s goals for how much of its electricity comes from renewable sources from the current goal of 25 percent by 2020 to 50 percent by 2030. More significantly, it would require that the state develop a plan to transition to entirely renewable energy by 2040.

The bill isn’t perfect — it still allows subsidies for polluting industries like trash incineration, though the closure of a paper mill in Western Maryland and local restrictions on trash burning may make that a moot point. In any case, the legislature can correct those deficiencies later. But the upside is significant. Sooner or later, the entire country is going to have to make commitments like these, and Maryland will be better off for having begun the transition earlier and will be better poised to take advantage of the economic opportunities wind and solar power provide.

Two years ago, Mr. Hogan vetoed a less stringent renewable energy bill, calling it a “sunshine and wind tax,” but there’s good reason for him to come to a different conclusion this time. Since 2016, the threats posed by climate change and the need for urgency in addressing it have become clearer. The prospects for near-term federal action on the issue have gotten worse. And the economic harm critics of that bill predicted for Maryland hasn’t materialized. Signing this bill would show voters that Mr. Hogan is the kind of leader who makes decisions based on facts, not the kind who makes up facts to fit his decisions.

A politician who doesn’t just talk but acts

President Trump has talked a lot about lowering the cost of prescription drugs, but there’s reason to doubt whether the proposal he issued in February to address the issue will accomplish much. He’s going after the system of rebates drug manufacturers provide to pharmacy benefit managers and others in the supply chain, arguing that any such benefits should go to the patient instead. But that doesn’t actually address the cost of the drugs themselves, and drug companies would remain free to pocket the now-banned rebates in the form of windfall profits. (Indeed, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association praised Mr. Trump’s idea, which may tell you all you need to know.) Meanwhile, insurers are warning that premiums may go up to compensate for the lost rebates.

Maryland health care advocates have come up with a more straightforward approach in a proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which the legislature passed overwhelmingly. It would create a group that would be tasked with evaluating the cost of new, expensive drugs (those costing more than $30,000 a year) or those whose prices go up substantially in any given year. The group would get input from a stakeholder council, including pharmaceutical industry representatives, and consider all the factors that go into a drug price. If it finds the drug price unjustified, it could, starting in 2022, set an upper limit for how much state and local governments would pay for those drugs. (The legislature would then have the option of extending those limits to all purchasers.)

Governor Hogan allowed a generic drug price gouging bill to go into law without his signature two years ago, though he issued a letter detailing significant reservations about it. The law was subsequently struck down in the courts. This measure is designed differently to avoid some of the legal issues posed by the generic drug bill and addresses Mr. Hogan’s concern about the extent to which name-brand drugs prices are burdening consumers. The bill has bipartisan support — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, has been particularly outspoken about the positive impact it could have on his county’s finances — and statewide, voters backed the bill 85 percent to 10 percent in a recent poll. Governor Hogan made remarks during a recent quasi-presidential-campaign trip to New Hampshire that suggest he may favor this legislation. We hope he does.