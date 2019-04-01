Pugh's last chance to come clean

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s press conference last week about her Healthy Holly books wasn’t an exercise in coming clean about her questionable business activities, it was an effort to lull the public with half-truths. That’s the only conclusion we can draw after the The Sun’s report that she sold another 20,000 copies of her books to Kaiser Permanente, a health insurer that does business with the city and was seeking a new contract during the period when some of the sales were made. Whatever willingness the public had to give her the benefit of the doubt is now long gone. If she cannot provide complete documentation of her Healthy Holly business — who paid for books, how much, when, what happened to the books and so on — her ability to lead this city will be over.

This latest revelation is so damaging because it proves that Ms. Pugh has been misleading the public about the extent of her business all along. Not once has she acknowledged selling books to anyone other than the University of Maryland Medical System, which paid her $500,000 for 100,000 copies of the books while she served on its board. She sought to bolster her account of her Healthy Holly LLC business by producing invoices showing the printing and shipment of books under her deal with UMMS to the city schools. But none of the documentation begins to explain how Kaiser got another 20,000 copies. Nor does it explain how Associated Black Charities got some number of Healthy Holly books that it turned around and sold to CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

Mayor Catherine Pugh holds a press conference about her "Healthy Holly" books.

Ms. Pugh’s explanation has been shifting since The Sun first broke this story, and the numbers still don’t add up. The manifests Ms. Pugh provided document the shipment of approximately 60,000 copies of Healthy Holly books to the city school system, most of which the schools can’t account for. They also show that a few thousand copies of the books were shipped directly to Ms. Pugh, which she said she kept to distribute when she visited schools — but those copies were not nearly enough to fill the Kaiser orders much less to account for those that wound up in CareFirst’s hands. Were more batches of the books produced by some other printer? Or did she sell some of the books more than once?

Mayor Pugh has insisted that she documented her Healthy Holly business appropriately on her individual and business tax forms and paid what was due. We certainly hope that’s true. But after discovering that she was far less than forthcoming in her previous assurances, we are not willing to take her word for it, and we doubt most city residents are either.

Ms. Pugh left her news conference Thursday without answering any questions on the advice of her personal attorney. We assume that is in anticipation of the possibility that state or federal prosecutors might investigate the mayor’s Healthy Holly business, if they haven’t already begun to do so. But Mayor Pugh needs to understand that her leadership of the city is on the line. Comptroller Peter Franchot said she should resign after the latest revelations. That call has not become widespread in the city, but it may only be a matter of time. If Mayor Pugh cannot provide complete, transparent answers to the questions surrounding Healthy Holly, her administration will be crippled, perhaps irrevocably. That’s the last thing Baltimore can afford.

