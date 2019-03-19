What Baltimore still needs to know about UMMS' deals with board members, particularly mayor's books

Mr. Hogan has not summoned Mayor Pugh to Wednesday’s meeting, but he (or someone) needs to get some answers from her, too.

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation from the University of Maryland Medical System Board in the wake of disclosures about her sales of 100,000 copies of her “Healthy Holly” books to the system was the right thing to do, but it hardly puts to rest the matter of her dealings with UMMS or the system’s business relationships with its board members generally. Gov. Larry Hogan says he has called a meeting with UMMS officials, House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller to get more answers. That’s good. Here’s what they need to ask and what the public needs to know:

Mr. Busch says he “cannot recall a scandal of this scale” during his years in elected office, which is saying something given the number of Maryland elected and appointed officials who have been indicted, convicted (or pleaded guilty), sentenced to prison and/or forced to resign in disgrace since he arrived in the House of Delegates in 1987. But it may not be an exaggeration. The “Healthy Holly” sales inevitably raise suspicion in the public’s mind that UMMS was buying a pliant (and particularly influential) board member, that Mayor Pugh was profiting off the prestige of her office, or both. And that’s only the beginning of the questions related to UMMS. This scandal has badly damaged the public’s confidence, and to restore it we need resignations, and we need reforms, but most of all, we need the truth.

