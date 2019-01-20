Nominations are open for the 2019 class of The Sun's Maryland Business and Civic Hall of Fame

For the last threee years, The Sun has sought to recognize those who have done the most over their careers to make Maryland a better place. We have honored a diverse group of men and women who have spent their lives working to improve this community. Now we're looking for our fourth group of extraordinary individuals to induct into The Baltimore Sun's Business and Civic Hall of Fame, and we need your help.

Our goal is to identify people at or near the end of their careers whose accomplishments should serve as an inspiration to all those who seek to advance the common good. We are looking for people who have made transformational change in diverse spheres — business, government, education, science, health, civic life and the arts — and whose public lives have been firmly rooted in Maryland. Intended as a complement to our annual Marylander of the Year award, this honor recognizes recipients' lifelong contributions.

We will consider nominations from the public and from The Sun's Business and Civic Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which will consist of The Sun's executive team and editorial board and a panel of prominent community leaders. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 3. Please include a brief description of your nominee's accomplishments and background and the reasons why you believe he or she merits consideration. Nominations may be sent to talkback@baltimoresun.com; include "Hall of Fame" in the subject line.

We will select this year's inductees in February, and the winners will be announced in early March. In June, The Sun will publish a special section profiling the honorees and host an event celebrating their achievements.

To inspire you, here's a list of last year's inductees: former Lockheed Martin CEO Norman Augustine; former Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Robert Bell; former CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield CEO Chet Burrell; Harbor Bank of Maryland co-founder Joseph Haskins; philanthropists Mark and Patricia Joseph; Associated Black Charities President and CEO Diane Bell McCoy; former IBM executive and current consultant and corporate board member P.J. Mitchell; former Johns Hopkins Health System President Ronald Peterson; developer Ed St. John; and attorney, sports agent and author Ronald M. Shapiro.

