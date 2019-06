Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Bobby’s Burger Palace opened in Towson at the end of July. The burger joint owned by celebrity chef Bobby Flay is located in Towson Square, near the new Towson Cinemark theater.

The restaurant's specialties, according to a release, are "the Crunchburger with double American cheese and potato chips, and the Crunch Salad with chopped vegetables, romaine, crispy tortillas, white cheddar cheese cubes and balsamic dressing."