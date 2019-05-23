Edward W. Rothe, a radio engineer and human resources worker, dies

Edward W. “Bill” Rothe, a former radio engineer who was the voice of the Baltimore Blast indoor soccer team, died Tuesday of multiple infections at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The Nottingham resident was 68.

Edward William Rothe, the son of Edward Rothe, a Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. mechanical engineer, and his wife, Ethel Rothke, a Baltimore public schools guidance counselor, was born in Baltimore and raised in Dundalk.

Mr. Rothe, who was known as Bill, was a 1969 graduate of Loyola Blakefield High School and attended the University of Baltimore.

During the 1970s and 1980s, he was an engineer for WFBR-AM Radio, where he worked with such on-air notables as Johnny Walker, Commander Jim and Tom O’Donnell.

In the 1980s, he was also the voice of the Baltimore Blast soccer team and shared announcing duties with Vince Bagli calling Loyola High School and Polytechnic Institute football games.

For the past 20 years until retiring in 2013, Mr. Rothe worked in human resources for the State of Maryland.

A sports fan, Mr. Rothe was a season-ticket holder for the Orioles, Ravens and Washington Capitals. He also was a world traveler who had visited all 50 states and liked spending winters at a second home in Kissimmee, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, the former Kathy Rehberger, a retired Kenwood High School family studies teacher; his parents, of Dundalk; a daughter, Christine Rothe of Baltimore; a stepson, Brian Guenther of Nottingham; a stepdaughter, Kirsten Roller of Nottingham; a sister, Janet Rothe Tjarks of Dundalk; and four granddaughters. An earlier marriage to the former Nancy Ruff ended in divorce.

