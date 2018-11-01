William M. Kirlin Jr., insurance professional who enjoyed sports, fishing and golf, dies

William Michael Kirlin Jr., a retired insurance professional and lifelong sports fan, died from cancer on Oct. 20 at his home in Towson’s Campus Hills neighborhood. He was 89.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Hamilton, he was the son of William M. Kirlin Sr., a civilian Army worker, and Mary Ann Kelley Kirlin, a homemaker.

A 1947 graduate of City College, he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1954 from the University of Maryland, College Park. He was an Army Reservist during the 1950s.

From the late 1960s until retiring in 1993, Mr. Kirlin had been a claims adjuster and manager with GEICO and Firemen’s Fund Insurance Co.

Known as Billy, he enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Colts, Ravens and University of Maryland sports.

He had coached his son’s baseball and basketball teams, and also coached an adult softball team.

Family members said Mr. Kirlin was proud of his Irish heritage, and was especially fond of Irish music. He realized a lifelong dream when he visited Ireland with his children and grandson in 1999.

He was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Baynesville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Susanna Decker; a son, William M. Kirlin III of Campus Hills; a daughter, Sunny Fisher of Campus Hills; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

— Frederick N. Rasmussen

