Wilbur F. Carr, salesman, dies

Wilbur F. Carr, a retired auto parts salesman who had been active in Masonic affairs, died March 21 from congestive heart failure at his Bel Air home. He was 92.

Wilbur Franklin Carr was born and raised in Chestnut Hill, Harford County. He was the son of Willard Carr, an Aberdeen Proving Ground landscaper, and his wife, Mable Griffith Carr, a homemaker.

He was a graduate of Bel Air High School, and during World War II, because of a deferment, he worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground in warehouse inventory.

In 1945, he joined Kunkel Service Co., a Bel Air auto parts supply company, as a salesman, and worked there until retiring in 1991.

Mr. Carr was a member and past master and had been secretary for 14 years of Mount Ararat Lodge 44 of Bel Air. He was also past worthy patron of the Harford Chapter No. 83 of the Order of the Eastern Star, and from 1987 to 1988, he was past grand patron of the Grand Chapter and General Grand Chapter Committee of Tall Cedars of Har-Ce Forest No. 142.

He was also a member of the Boumi Temple and Scottish Rite in Baltimore.

Mr. Carr was a volunteer at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

An accomplished woodworker, he built a cabin at Broad Creek where he gathered family for summertime visits. He also was an avid golfer.

His wife of 62 years, the former Emma Mogg Carr, died in 2011.

Mr. Carr was a member of Deer Creek United Methodist Church and Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Ave., Bel Air, where a celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. April 13.

He is survived by three daughters, Kathleen R. Carr McLaughlin of Laurel, Patricia A. Carr Ryan of Perry Hall and Linda L. Carr Martin of Elizabeth City, N.C.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. His son, Wilbur J. “Jack” Carr, died in 2005.

