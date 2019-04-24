Warren F. 'Boot' Boutilier, retired banker, dies

Warren F. “Boot” Boutilier, a retired banker who earlier had been in the moving business, died Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital of a lung rejection. The Poplar Hill resident was 72.

Warren Foster Boutilier, who was born and raised in Salisbury, N.C., was the son of Foster Leon Boutilier and his wife, Virginia Harris Boutilier.

He was a graduate of Rowan High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1968 from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree from American University.

Mr. Boutilier moved to Baltimore in 1968, when he went to work for Maryland National Bank. He then worked for L.Greif & Bro., a men’s clothing manufacturer.

He then entered the moving business when he joined Weber Moving & Storage Co., and in the 1980s, established Boutilier Moving & Storage.

Mr. Boutilier returned to banking, working in 2000 in commercial lending, for Signet Bank, which was taken over by Wachovia Bank.

He left in 2010 and became a founder of Bay National Bank, and concluded his banking career in 2012 at CFG Community Bank.

He was an active communicant of St. David’s Episcopal Church, where he had been a vestryman, served as chair of the 50th anniversary fund, was a member of the finance committee, and ushered.

Mr. Boutilier had been treasurer of the Irvine Nature Center and was a member of the Hampden Family Center finance committee. He also was a member of the board of Sutton Scholars Advisory Group.

He was a Paul’s Place volunteer and a member of a group that prepared lunches once a month for the needy.

He enjoyed attending classes at the Renaissance Institute at Notre Dame of Maryland University, hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, biking, and family beach vacations in North Litchfield, S.C. He was also a sports fan.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at his church, 4700 Roland Ave. in Baltimore.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, the former Susie Bradley; a son, Brad Boutilier of Cockeysville; a daughter, Peggy Boutilier Williams of Charlottesville, Va,; a brother, David Boutilier of Fleetwood, N.C.; and five grandchildren

