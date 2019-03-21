The Rev. Wallace W. Anderson Jr., Congregational minister who led churches in New England, dies

The Rev. Wallace W. Anderson Jr., a retired Congregational minister who had led churches in New England before moving to Baltimore, died March 11 from Parkinson’s disease at the Pickersgill Retirement Community in Towson. He was 89.

Wallace Witmer Anderson Jr. was born in Manchester, N.H., the son of the Rev. Wallace W. Anderson Sr., who was also a Congregational minister, and his wife, Constance Boyer Wallace, a homemaker.

Because of his father’s career, he was raised in Portland, Maine; Springfield, Mass.; and Bridgeport, Conn. He was a 1947 graduate of Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., and received a bachelor’s degree in 1951 from Amherst College.

After earning a theological degree in 1955 from Union Theological Seminary in New York City, he studied for a year at England’s Cambridge University before being ordained a Congregational minister in 1956.

During his nearly 40-year career, Mr. Wallace served churches in Everett, Mass.; Alexandria, Va.; Simsbury, Conn.; Middlebury, Vt.; and New London, Conn.

“He showed a deep care for his parishioners, a heartfelt adherence to the value of his faith and a passionate commitment to the underprivileged,” his son, Peter Anderson of Newtown Square, Pa., wrote in a biographical profile of his father.

“From quietly helping ensure heating oil for the rural poor, to securing provision of fluoridated water through grass roots lobbying of under served Vermont communities, to more active and vocal support for improved Christian-Jewish relations, he led a life of service to others,” he wrote.

After retiring in the 1990s, Mr. Anderson moved to Brightwood, the Lutherville retirement community, where he lived until moving to Pickersgill.

He was an active member and sang with the choir of Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church on Bolton Hill, and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland until 2014.

He enjoyed playing tennis, skiing and hiking.

His wife of 41 years, the former Lynette A. W. Mock, died in 2000.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at his church, 1316 Park Avenue.

In addition to his son, Mr. Anderson is survived by two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Another son, David Wallace Anderson, died in 1992.

