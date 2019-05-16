Thomas A. Webb, railroad clerk and Navy veteran, dies

Thomas Alva Webb, a retired railroad clerk and Navy veteran, died of heart disease complications May 4 at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Towson. He was 87 and lived in Northeast Baltimore.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Pimlico, he was son of Alva Arthur Webb, a streetcar engineering repairman, and his his wife, Ruth Cecil Hughes. He was a 1949 Baltimore City College graduate and performed in the school’s chorus.

He served in the Navy for four years and was stationed in the Mediterranean aboard a ship where he was a mail clerk. While on leave in Miami, he met his future wife, Joan E. Kling, who was on vacation.

An accounting clerk, he joined the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad at Camden Station and later worked at the company’s headquarters at Charles and Baltimore streets. He later worked at the County Club of Maryland.

Mr. Webb enjoyed driving. He and wife traveled widely in the U.S., often to Alaska and to St. Petersburg, Fla., and Daytona Beach, Fla. He was an amateur photographer who recorded his trips. He also photographed his family.

He was a member of the Messiah United Church of Christ, where he sang in the choir and also had solos.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Road in Rodgers Forge.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joan Elsie Kling, a retired dental hygienist; a daughter, Debra Ann Webb of Baltimore; and a son, Thomas Brian Webb, also of Baltimore.

