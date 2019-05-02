Susana Escola, architect and Social Security benefits specialist, dies

Susana Alicia Marche-Escola, a retired architect and Social Security Administration benefit specialist. died of pancreatic cancer April 26 at her Lutherville home. She was 72.

Born in Colonia Barón in the Buenos Aires province of Argentina, she was the daughter of Dr. Jorge Eugenio Marche, a physician, and his wife, Nélida Leira de Marche. As a child she lived in Mar del Plata.

As a student she visited York, Pa., under an American Field Service exchange student program. She stayed with a local family, the John Rauhausers, and studied at Central High School. She was a 1964 graduate.

She then earned a degree in architecture at the Universidad Provincial de Mar del Plata. She practiced in the construction industry and designed industrial show exhibitions.

She took a vacation one year to York, Pa., and visited her American hosting family.

“What was to be a short vacation eventually turned out to be a permanent stay,” said her husband, Ernesto “Ernie” Escola.

She met her future husband on a blind date in York. They had dinner at the Philly Cafe.

They married at the Colonial York Courthouse in 1985 and moved to Timonium and later lived Lutherville. She became an American citizen in 1996.

She continued practicing architecture in York as well as Maryland. In the late 1990s she changed her career and joined the Social Security Administration at Middle River and Woodlawn. She retired in 2012 as a benefits specialist.

Her funeral is private.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, an Ellicott Machine sales manager; a daughter, Natalie Alicia Escola of Towson; and her sister, Marta Juana Marche of Mar del Plata.

