Sheila Sachs, an attorney who handled the divorces of prominent local figures and sat on the Baltimore City School Board, died of cancer Sunday at Gilchrist Hospice Care. The Village of Cross Keys resident was 78.

Her husband, former Maryland Attorney General Stephen H. Sachs, said Ms. Sachs was a 1964 graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law. She had earlier earned a degree at Goucher College. She was born Sheila Kleinman in New York City and was the daughter of Faye and Alexander Kleinman.

She was also among the first women to be a partner at a the downtown Baltimore law firm of Gordon Feinblatt & Rothman. Among her clients was the family of novelist Tom Clancy.

She was a pioneering woman president of the Baltimore City Bar Association.

“She broke barriers for women without even looking back,” said Alicia Wilson, an attorney with Port Covington Development. “She helped met to understand what it is to be a lawyer and a civic leader as well. There wasn’t a day when she wouldn’t come into my office and build me up. She told me, ‘Even if you were a lone voice in a room it matters.’ She guided me with a loving and firm hand.”

She was a past chair of the state appellate nominating commission.

She had severed on the boards of Goucher and Haverford colleges.

She was a past member of the Baltimore City School Board. She had also been a president of the Mount Washington Improvement Association and was a leader in creation of Fallstaff Middle School.

Survivors include her husband of many years; a daughter, Elisabeth Sachs; a son, Leon Sachs II; a brother, Theodore Kleinman; and and three grandchildren. .

Funeral services are private. Friends may call at 5 Roland Mews Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial life celebration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. May 22 at Westminster Hall, 519 West Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore.

