Ruth F. Ross, educator, dies

Ruth F. Ross, a retired city public school educator who was an active communicant of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity, died Jan. 24 in her sleep at New Life Healthy Living Assisted Living in Windsor Mill. The former longtime Randallstown resident was 95.

The former Ruth Florence Fisher was born in Baltimore, the daughter of Herbert Fisher, a chauffeur, and Mary Olivia Fisher, a homemaker.

Raised on Retreat Street, Mrs. Ross was a 1942 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School and Cortez Peters Business School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Coppin State University.

For about 15 years until the mid-1980s, Mrs. Ross was a city public schools special educator who worked with unwed mothers. After retiring, she was a Randallstown day care center director for five years in a Baltimore County public schools after-school program.

In 1959, she married Norman E. Ross, who was a parishioner of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity, where he served as music director for 15 years.

Mrs. Ross was also a communicant of the church, where she was a choir member, a co-founder of St. Cyprian’s Guild, a former president of the Acolyte Mothers Guild, and adviser to the Youth Fellowship.

She was also an active member of the Baltimore chapter of The Continental Society, the Baltimore chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Silhouettes of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and Kappa chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority.

Mrs. Ross was a past president and vice president of the Baltimore County chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History and the Baltimore County Political Action Coalition.She was also a former president of the Baltimore City Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Inc.

She enjoyed baking and gardening

Her husband of 56 years, who was also executive director of the Eubie Blake National Jazz Museum, died in 2105.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at her church, 2300 W. Lafayette Ave., Baltimore.

Mrs. Ross is survived by a son, Kendall Crawford of Baltimore; a daughter LaVerne Johnson of White Marsh; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Another son, Reggie Ross, died in 1996. A marriage to Paul H. Crawford ended in divorce.

