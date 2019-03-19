Robert M. Perkins Jr., communication arts professor, dies

Robert Mitchell Perkins Jr., a retired Community College of Baltimore County communication arts department chair, died of kidney failure Feb. 28 at St. Joseph Medical Center. He was 72 and lived in Glen Arm.

Born in Baltimore and raised on Venable Avenue in Waverly and later in Campus Hills in Towson, he was a 1964 graduate of Towson Senior High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Miami and a master’s degree at New York University, where he attended the Tisch School of the Arts.

He became an associate professor at CCBC. He began teaching at the Essex campus and later taught at the Dundalk and Catonsville campuses. He taught broadcasting, speech and history of film.

He was a past president of the Maryland chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

He was a past department chair and fought to make public speaking a general education requirement for all students, family members said. He retired in 2017.

“He loved Laurel and Hardy films,” said his son, Robert M. “Trey” Perkins III of Sacramento, Calif. “His favorites were ‘Way Out West’ and ‘Pack Up Your Troubles.’ He was big on ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and as a child he tried to teach me the complexities of Middle East politics.”

His son said Mr. Perkins also liked international films. Mr. Perkins collected comic books for more than 60 years and was a devotee of film history, attending classic films at the Senator and Charles theaters. He collected Civil War-era mechanical watches and pocket watches.

In addition to his son, survivors include a daughter, Lauren Amy Leo of Perry Hall; two brothers, John T. Perkins of Cockeysville and William D. Perkins of Woodstock, Ga.; a cousin raised like a brother, Ronald Freshman of San Rafael, Calif.; and a granddaughter. His wife, a Ruxton Country School teacher, Roseanna Villa, died in 2012.

Services were March 5 in Towson.

