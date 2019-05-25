Robert G. Brust, retired psychologist, dies

Robert G. Brust, a retired Baltimore County public schools psychologist whose career spanned three decades, died Wednesday from cancer at his Marriottsville home. He was 76.

Robert George Brust, the son of Robert G. Brust, a Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad secretary, and his wife, Kathrine Cosgrove Brust, a homemaker, was born and raised in Scranton, Pa.

He was a 1960 graduate of Holy Rosary High School in Scranton and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1964 from the University of Scranton. He also held two advanced degrees, family members said.

Mr. Brust began working in 1967 as a psychologist for Baltimore County public schools and retired 30 years later in 1997.

“He was a true Renaissance man with a deep curiosity for life,” said a daughter, Jennifer Kathryn Brust Gleason of Metheun, Mass.

Mr. Brust created needlepoint wall hangings and was an accomplished wood carver. He also enjoyed lapidary, furniture painting, carpentry, canning and cooking.

He was an avid reader, writer of poetry and completer of crossword puzzles. He was also partial to the art of Andrew and Jamie Wyeth, his daughter said.

Mr. Brust was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Roman Catholic Church, 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday.

In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his wife of 46 years, the former Judith Anderson; two other daughters, Kristina Brust Unger of Westminster and Dawn Susan Tyrrell of Plantation, Fla.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com