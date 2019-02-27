Richard 'Chip' Cadigan, financial analyst, dies

Richard Foster “Chip” Cadigan Jr., a manager for an investment firm and former Towson resident, died Jan. 31 at Westchester Medical Center after being struck by an automobile in Port Chester, N.Y. He was 61.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Rodgers Forge and Riderwood, he was the son of Anne Smith and Richard F. Cadigan Sr., an attorney. He was great-grandson of 1928 Democratic presidential candidate Al Smith, who had been New York’s governor.

He attended the Baltimore Academy of the Visitation and Mt. Washington Country School for Boys before graduating in 1975 from Loyola High School at Blakefield. He was a member of the tennis team.

He studied at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where he also played tennis before transferring to the University of Maryland, College Park. He earned a degree in English literature in 1979.

After working in the insurance field for Valenti & Associates on York Road, Mr. Cadigan moved to Rye, N.Y., and worked in finance in the mid-1980s. He received his brokerage license and worked in the compliance division of New York- and New Jersey-based financial companies.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr., a friend from their school years, said, “Richard was always whipsaw smart with a wicked dry sense of humor. … Richard also enjoyed an easy affability.”

“While commuting to his then-job in Jersey City, N.J., my brother made an ATM withdrawal shortly after 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, underneath the World Trade Center,” said his brother, John A. Cadigan of Lutherville. “Several days later, passing the firehouse in Rye, N.Y., he noticed a fireman’s helmet outside with a sign reading ‘One size fits all.’ He was inspired by the first responders he had witnessed in New York City on 9/11 and he signed up.”

Mr. Cadigan enjoyed swimming, reading, vacationing in Bethany Beach, Del. He also spent time with his fellow firefighters.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. March 2 at Our Lady of Montserrat Chapel, Loyola Blakefield in Towson.

In addition to his brother, survivors include his wife of 28 years, the former Denise Ferraro; a son, Richard Liam Cadigan of Rye,; a sister, Anne Cadigan Brown of Monkton, and two other brothers, Charles S. Cadigan of Arlington, Via., and the Rev. Timothy J. Cadigan of Scranton, Pa.; a companion, Eufemia Lopez of Stamford, Conn.; and her two daughters, Christina and Ana Lopez, also of Stamford.

