Randall T. 'Randy' Bowers, businessman, dies

Randall T. “Randy” Bowers, a businessman and former Towson resident, died March 9 at his home in Delray Beach, Fla., after a battle with addiction. He was 40.

Randall Thomas Bowers was born in Minot, N.D., and raised in Towson. He was the son of John Bowers, a businessman, and Kelly Gill Chesser, who works in real estate sales.

Mr. Bowers spent a year at Boys’ Latin School, where he played lacrosse, and graduated in 1996 from Towson High School, where he continued playing varsity lacrosse.

“He was No. 5 at Towson,” said his mother, of Towson. “His favorite sport was lacrosse.”

In 2000, he earned bachelor’s degree in sociology from then-Salisbury State University, and for the past decade, had owned and operated Bowers Roofing and All American Gutter in Delray Beach.

Mr. Bowers, who had become addicted to opioids, had been treated at Father Martin’s Ashley, now Ashley Addiction Treatment, in Havre de Grace.

“He had been sober for quite a long time and then a few things happened. Randy used to say, ‘Addiction is a disease,’ ” his mother said.



Mr. Bowers, who was a Washington Capitals and Ravens fan, was a member of the West Palm Beach Lacrosse Club.



“Family and friends were blessed to know the best parts of a gifted young man with an entrepreneurial spirit and full of intense wit,” his mother wrote in an email biographical profile of her son. “He loved deeply, and all who knew him, knew of his passionate stance on politics and current events.”



She said, in a telephone interview, that her son was “loved and respected by so many people.”



“Randy’s death was my darkest day, but I know that love always triumphs,” Ms. Chesser said. “Love is the winner.”



A memorial service for Mr. Bowers will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 27 at the Forbush Auditorium at Friends School at 5114 N. Charles St.



In addition to his father, of Towson, and mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Bruce Chesser of Towson; and stepmother, Gail Robinson of Towson; his son, Wyatt Randall Bowers of Boca Raton, Fla.; a brother, Bradley Bowers of Towson; three sisters, Kate Chesser, Noelle Chesser and Audrey Chesser, all of Towson; and a nephew. His marriage ended in divorce.



