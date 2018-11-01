Phyllis J. Scharp, retired nurse from Lutherville, dies

Phyllis J. Scharp, a retired registered nurse who was active in her church, died from Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday at Oak Crest Village in Parkville. The former Lutherville resident was 91.

Phyllis Jeanne Zimmerman was born in Washington and raised in Chevy Chase, the daughter of Spencer George Henry Zimmerman, an attorney, and Minne Gertrude Haberkorn, a homemaker.

After graduating in 1945 from Woodrow Wilson High School, she received her nursing degree in 1950 from the University of Maryland School of Nursing.

In 1952, she married Charles B. Scharp, a mechanical engineer.

During her career as a nurse, she served at what is now the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Villa Maria and Manor Care Towson, where she retired in 1993.

Mrs. Scharp had been a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Wiltondale for 64 years. She taught Sunday school there, chaired the Christian Education Committee during the 1970s and was a member of the Altar Guild, parish nursing, women’s circle and quilting groups.

Her husband died in 2001.

The former longtime resident of Newport Place in Lutherville lived the past decade at Oak Crest Village. She enjoyed bridge, and liked traveling to Europe, Hawaii and national parks. She also was an inveterate gardener and liked to cross stitch.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at her church, 7601 York Road.

She is survived by a son, Craig Scharp of Thurmont; two daughters, Carole Cover of Fallston and Caron Ward of Charlotteville, Va.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

—Frederick N. Rasmussen

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com