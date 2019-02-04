E. Patrick McDonough, advertising firm controller, dies

E. Patrick McDonough, a retired advertising firm chief financial officer and and family patriarch, died of complications of renal disease Tuesday at Gilchrist Hospice of Towson. The former Original Northwood resident was 83.

Born in Baltimore and raised on Ellwood Avenue, he was the son of Edward J. McDonough, a purchasing agent, and his wife, Thelma Caroline Lewis, a homemaker.

Mr. McDonough attended St. Katharine School and was a 1953 graduate of Loyola High School at Blakefield, where he remained an active alumnus. He earned a degree at then-Loyola College.

He married his high school sweetheart, Joan. A. Mainolfi, several weeks after graduating from college.

Mr. McDonough joined the Army and did basic training at Fort Sill. He remained active in the Maryland National Guard and saw active duty at Cambridge in Dorchester County in 1967.

After living on Mary and Walker avenues, Mr. McDonough settled at 1212 Argonne Drive in Original Northwood and raised six children there with his wife. The home became a neighborhood gathering place.

“1212 Argonne Drive was the site of parties — elaborate dinner parties and Sunday night dinners,” said his daughter, Jeanne Oswald, of Baltimore. “A rug would be rolled up and my parent’s friends would jitterbug in the hallway.”

Mr. McDonough became a certified public accountant and joined the Martin Marietta aircraft company and Haskins and Sells, In 1963 he became the controller at the VanSant Dugdale, the advertising agency. He worked at the Blaustein Building and in 1979 moved to the World Trade Center.

“Even though he was the financial guy, my father loved working with all the creative people and often brought ideas home to run by his six kids and wife,” said his daughter, Jeanne Oswald. “He had his children appear in commercials as extras.”

Mr. McDonough was associated with his firm’s Trashball campaign (a clean streets initiative) as well as ad campaigns for the Orioles, Colts and the old Baltimore City Fair.

He also liked hosting his children at downtown events.

“My mother put my older sister and I on the No. 3 bus to meet him. He took us to lunch at Burke’s — he loved the hot roast beef sandwiches — and then over to Hecht Co. to see the Sugar Plum Fairy display,” said his daughter. “He would bring clients home for dinner, without warning to my mother. He believed traveling colleagues should come to our home for dinner instead of eating alone.”

Mr. McDonough also offered financial advice to friends and prepared tax forms for them. A financial optimist, he kept a statue of a bull on his desk.

He retired form VanSant Dugdale in 1992 as a part-owner, chief financial officer and senior vice president.

Mr. McDonough became a father figure to his children’s circle of friends. He assisted them to purchase cars and start a business, and counseled them on school choices.

“He sometimes made a call or two to help them get accepted,” his daughter said.

On Saturday mornings Mr. McDonough made Pat’s Pancakes for his young breakfast eaters, who included non-family members from Original Northwood. He sifted flour three times to insure fluffy pancakes. He did not use a commercial mix.

Mr. McDonough also had a gin martini recipe: “Gordon’s gin, a small capful of dry vermouth, very cold, stirred, not shaken, and one queen olive with a pit, no toothpick.”

He was a past president of the Original Northwood Association and sat on the board of the Institute of Notre Dame.

He was a member of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church. He was a lector, was a Eucharist minister and sang in the choir. He also appeared in St. Matthew Players theatrical productions such as “Plain and Fancy” and “South Pacific.” He created the role of Bill Sykes in “Oliver.”

He coached the girls in in the Loch Raven Softball League, and attended his children’s and grandchildren’s graduations, sports games and performances.

“In 2017, 10 of his 19 grandchildren graduated from either eighth grade, high school, college or graduate school,” said his daughter, Jeanne. “He was proud that month of June.”

After moving to Mays Chapel in 2000, Mr. McDonough kept with up with childhood friends who had once congregated on East Biddle Street at what they called Bogdan’s Corner, named for a confectionery store.

“There were usually three or four pinochle games going on outside Bogdan’s store,” said a friend, David Hartwig. “The owner might chase us away, but we crept back and met there to go on dates or to a baseball game. In later years, we met at the Double T Diner.”

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 5401 Loch Raven Blvd.

In addition to his daughter, survivors include two sons, Tim McDonough of Perry Hall and Tom McDonough of Abingdon; three other daughters, M. Theresa “Terry” McDonough of Upper Marlboro, Jenny Cummins of Joppa and Connie Staab of Cockeysville; a sister, R. Kathleen Perini of Hagerstown; and 19 grandchildren. His wife of 48 years died in 2005.

