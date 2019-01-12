Patricia L. Young, registered nurse, dies

Patricia L. Young, a retired registered nurse and a longtime Sunday school teacher, died Monday of unknown causes at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. The Forest Hill resident was 75.

According to her husband of 54 years, James Douglas Young, the family is waiting for the results of an autopsy.

The former Patricia Louise Stevens was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of John Stevens, C. Winifred and John Elwood Leight. .

Raised in Bel Air, Mrs. Young was a 1961 graduate of Bel Air High School and earned her nursing degree in 1964 from the old Maryland General Hospital, which is now the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

She began her nursing career at Harford Memorial Hospital, and after taking several years off to raise her three daughters, she returned to work at Fallston General Hospital, where she was a nurse manager of several departments for 20 years until retiring in 1996.

In her retirement, Mrs. Young continued to work part-time at various outpatient surgical centers. She was a longtime Red Cross volunteer and had been named volunteer of the year for the Baltimore region, family members said.

She was an active member of Churchville Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School for 40 years.

Mrs. Young enjoyed traveling, reading, photography and lunching with friends. She was a University of Maryland women’s basketball fan and season ticket holder, and also enjoyed attending football games at College Park.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at her church, 2844 Churchville Road, Churchville.

In addition to her husband, a retired highway construction project manager, Mrs. Young is survived by two daughters, Amy Young-Buckler of Columbia and Karen Young James of Abingdon; a brother, Gary Hilton Leight of Yuma, Ariz.; and two grandchildren. Another daughter, Beth Young Tarquini, died in 2005.

