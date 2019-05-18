Patricia E. Moyer, founder of Parkville travel agency, dies

Patricia E. Moyer, founder of a Parkville travel agency and a hospital admissions worker, died April 25 from complications of dementia at Manor Care Rossville. The Hydes resident was 88.

The former Patricia Elizabeth Eisenhauer, the daughter of Louis Eisenhauer, a Standard Oil Co. supervisor, and his wife, Mary Eisenhauer, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Luzerne Avenue in East Baltimore.

She was a 1948 graduate of Catholic High School and in 1952 married John W. Moyer, an attorney. The couple lived in Overlea until moving in 1966 to Hydes in the Long Green Valley.

A founder in 1970 of an early local travel club, Mrs. Moyer turned it into Baltimore Country Travel, a full-service travel agency, in 1974. She also led many groups on tours across the United States and the world until closing the business in 1998.

From 1980 until 2005 when she retired, Mrs. Moyer worked in admissions at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

She was a member for 45 years of Long Green Baptist Church in Glen Arm, where she was a teacher, mentor and hospitality leader.

“Pat was a gifted communicator and a leader in business and in ministry,” said a son, the Rev. David Moyer of Bel Air, the pastor of Perry Hall Baptist Church.

Mrs. Moyer enjoyed reading novels and collecting Wedgewood china and Hummel figurines.

“But travel was her primary hobby and serving her church,” her son said. “She gave her life to helping people.”

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Perry Hall Baptist Church, 3919 Schroeder Ave., Perry Hall.

She is also survived by two other sons, John W. Moyer Jr. of Overlea and Tim Moyer of Parkville; a daughter, Melissa Moyer-Adams of Overlea; a sister, Carol Ann McGorray of Perry Hall; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

