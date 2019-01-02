Patricia McLellan, secretary to Baltimore Sun editors, dies

Patricia McLellan, a retired Baltimore Sun executive secretary who was later a Glen Burnie community volunteer, died of brain cancer Dec. 26 at Waterfalls Assisted Living in Catonsville. She was 80 and lived in Hanover.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Charles Bernard Tkacik, who owned a bar and restaurant, and his wife, Susanna Christine Cigarski. She attended St. Ambrose and St. Cecilia schools and was a 1956 graduate of the old Seton Hill School in Charles Village.

As a young woman she studied to become a member of the Daughters of Charity at the order’s Emmitsburg motherhouse.

In 1959 she married John Gould McLellan, a member of the Baltimore City Police Department, who later owned the Seaford Inn in Seaford, Del.

She joined The Baltimore Sun in 1959 and initially worked in the classified advertising department’s phone room. She later became a secretary in the paper’s local and national advertising departments. She moved to the paper’s newsroom and served as the secretary to the editor-in-chief of the morning paper until her retirement in 2001.

Mrs. McLellan also worked weekends at her husband’s restaurant.

After she retired, Mrs. McLellan remained busy as a volunteer at the North County Emergency Outreach Relief Network in Glen Burnie. She assisted her clients with help with grocery supplies, evictions, utility bills and medications.

She was also a docent at the Benson-Hammond House.

The Rotary Club of Glen Burnie awarded her its 2016 Community Service Award for Service Above Self, She also received a service award from the Timber Ridge Community Association.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 7436 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, where she was a Eucharistic minister and made hospital visits to members of its congregation.

Survivors include two daughters, Bridgid Seering of Ellicott City and Holly Jupitz of Pasadena; a son, John Scott McLellan of St. Petersburg, Fla.; a brother, Charles “Sandy” Tkacik of Westminster; two sisters, Susanna Christina Portner of Lamar, Colo. and Elizabeth Charlene Tkacik of Ellicott City; and six grandchildren. Her husband of 38 years died in 1997.

