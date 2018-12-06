Meta C. Cannady, charter member of Refuge Way of the Cross Church of Christ, dies

Meta C. Cannady, a cosmetologist who was a charter member of Refuge Way of the Cross Church of Christ, died Saturday from complications of diabetes and heart failure at her Penn-Lucy home. She was 90.

The former Meta Candice Harris was the daughter of Willie Harris Sr. and Alice Harris, farmers. She was born and raised in Kittrell, N.C., where she graduated from G.C. Hawley High School in Creedmoor.

She attended North Carolina College for Negroes, now North Carolina Central University, and also attended a beauty school.

In 1949, she married Lincoln Cannady Sr., and in 1956 the couple moved to Baltimore seeking better job opportunities, according to family members.

While not having a formal beauty shop, Mrs. Cannady worked as a hairdresser in her home, caring for family and friends. She also served as a teacher’s aide at Oliver Cromwell Elementary School.

In 1958, she was a charter member of Refuge Way of the Cross Church of Christ, located in Penn-Lucy. Its founder and pastor, the Rev. Leroy H. Cannady Jr., was her brother-in-law, family members said.

She was a lifetime member of the church, and served as president of its Missionary Board and a leader of the women’s ministry. She was also a member of the pastor’s aid, new member, prayer and sick, and kitchen committees.

She was a member and usher board adviser and was president of the communion and baptism committees and the Refuge Chorus, where she sang for decades.

In addition, she taught Sunday school, and was an altar worker and a member of the church’s Drama Guild.

Mrs. Cannady enjoyed decorating her home and cooking for family and friends.

Her husband of 59 years, a retired Bethlehem Steel Corp. worker, died in 2008.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at her church, 4301 Old York Road.

She is survived by a son, Bernard Cannady of Atlanta; four daughters, Christine Cannady, Charlotte Quinn, Cheryl Ziegler and Sandra Lynn Cannady, all of Baltimore; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Lincoln Cannady Jr. and Earl Cannady.

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in 2018.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com